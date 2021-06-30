Mercedes Martinez reportedly taken to hospital for evaluation

Mercedes Martinez was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation after taking the stiff roundhouse kick from Xia Li on last night’s WWE NXT episode.

As noted, Li and Boa defeated Martinez and Jake Atlas in mixed tag team action after Li hit Martinez with a roundhouse kick. Martinez went down, and had some blood coming from her mouth, while the match ended via referee stoppage. There had been speculation on Martinez possibly being knocked out.

In an update, Fightful reported that Martinez was checked out after returning backstage, and was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Martinez has not commented on her status as of this writing, but Atlas did make a post-show tweet where he called her a “TRUE badass” and shared a backstage photo.

“A TRUE badass. This ain’t over. Payback is a b***h. [sparkles emoji],” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

There is no word on how Martinez is doing as of Wednesday morning, but we will keep you updated. You can see Atlas’ tweet below, along with related clips from the match: