Impact Wrestling Welcomes Fans To 2-Days of Shows Immediately After Slammiversary
Via press release…
Tickets for the IMPACT Wrestling Shows Immediately After Slammiversary Go On-Sale on Thursday, July 1st
Action will be filmed for #IMPACTonAXSTV
A limited number of tickets will go on-sale Thursday, July 1st for the IMPACT Wrestling shows that will air on AXS TV immediately after the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tickets to IMPACT shows on Sunday and Monday, July 18 & 19, go on-sale on Thursday, July 1st with two sessions scheduled for both days. Here is the schedule:
Session 1
Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT
Session 2
Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT
Session 3
Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT
Session 4
Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT
All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and will spotlight the fallout from Slammiversary.
** To purchase tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-tv-taping-tickets-160611863407?aff=erelpanelorg