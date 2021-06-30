AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will see the company return to their normal Wednesday night timeslot.

Dynamite will be headlined by MJF vs. Sammy Guevara tonight. Miro will defend the TNT Title against Brian Pillman Jr., while Chris Jericho will return to commentary throughout the show.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Cody Rhodes will make an appearance

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.