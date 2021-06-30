6/30/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida. They are joined by Chris Jericho, who will provide color commentary.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match; if Kingston and Penta win, they earn a title match: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler)

All four guys brawl at the bell and Penta kicks Nick to the floor and delivers another kick to the face. Kingston rolls Matt up for a two count, and then Penta kicks Matt in the face. Kingston rolls Matt up again, but Matt kicks out. Kingston delivers an elbow strike and chops Matt against the ropes. Kingston slams Matt to the canvas and takes a cheap shot at Nick. Nick gets in the ring, but Penta and Kingston double team Matt behind the referee’s back. Kingston goes for another cover, but Matt kicks out again. Penta tags in and chops Matt. Matt comes back and backs Penta into the corner, and then knocks Kingston to the floor. The Bucks double team Penta in the corner and Nick tags in. Nick chokes Penta over the middle rope and tags Matt back in. The Bucks deliver a double elbow to Penta and Matt kicks him in the head. Nick tags back in and send Penta to the floor. Matt goes after him, but Penta counters with a back-breaker. Penta cross-bodies onto Nick in the ring and tags in Kingston. Kingston drops The Bucks with right hands and clotheslines them in the corner. Kingston drops Nick with a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out.

Kingston goes for another shot, but Matt pulls him to the floor. Kingston drops Matt with a suplex, but Nick kicks Kingston in the face. The Bucks double team Kingston on the floor and Nick gets him back in the ring. Nick goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Nick delivers more shots to Kingston and Matt tags back in. Matt beats Kingston to the canvas and drops a right hand. Matt applies a rear chin-lock, and Nick tags back in. The Bucks double team Kingston, but Kingston fires up and fights back. The Bucks come back and take out Kingston’s knees, and Nick knocks Penta off the apron. Matt tags in and keeps Kingston grounded. Nick tags back in and The Bucks go for More Bang for Your Buck, but Kingston gets free. Kingston sends Matt to the floor and climbs up top with Nick. Kingston delivers headbutts and drops Nick with a superplex. Penta and Matt tag in, and Penta delivers shots and kicks to both Bucks. Penta drops Matt with a DDT and Nick with a Slingblade. Penta drops Matt with a corkscrew Code Red and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Matt comes back and sends Penta to the corner, where Nick delivers an enzuigiri.

Nick drops Penta with a hurricanrana, and follows with knee strikes in the corner. Penta comes back and sends Nick to the corner, where Kingston drops him with a release German suplex. Penta drops Nick with a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Matt sends Kingston to the ramp and takes him out with a cross-body. Penta comes back with a superkick to Nick, but Nick grabs the referee as he low-blows Penta. Matt tags in and The Bucks deliver a package pile driver to Penta. Matt goes for the cover, but Kingston breaks it up as The Good Brothers come to ringside. Kingston delivers shots to both Bucks and drops Nick with an exploder suplex. The Bucks come back with superkicks to Kingston, but Penta sends Nick to the floor. The Good Brothers get on the apron, and Cutler accidentally sprays Matt in the face. Frankie Kazarian runs out and takes out Cutler, and then Penta takes everyone out with a dive to the floor. Penta drops Matt with a pile driver, Kingston delivers a superkick, and Penta gets the pin fall.

Winners: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo

—

Christian Cage is backstage with Jungle Boy. Cage says everyone learned that Jungle Boy can take Kenny Omega to the brink, and he will be the champion someday. Cage says if Jungle Boy wins tonight, he will be the first AEW wrestler to make it to 50 wins. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt walk in. Luchasaurus thanks Cage for having Jungle Boy’s back while he was out, and now he has Cage’s back. They talk dinosaurs and walk away.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with the Men of the Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Schiavone asks Page why he challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin Match. Page says he hasn’t been doing enough to Allin, because his goal is to exterminate Allin. Page says nobody has tried to cripple Allin more than him. He says Allin comes back every time, but the Coffin Match is going to cripple Allin mentally. Page says he is going to beat Allin in the Coffin Match, and every time Allin does a Coffin Drop, he will think about Page putting him in a coffin and closing it on his confidence forever. Sting’s music plays and he drags a coffin to ringside. A video plays of Allin building the coffin and setting it on fire. Allin emerges from the coffin and attacks Page and Sky. Sting gets in the ring and drops Sky with the Scorpio Deathdrop as Allin rakes Page’s eyes. Referees and trainers rush the ring and pull Allin off of Page. Page escapes the ring and says Allin knows that he can’t beat Page when Page is 100%. Page says the match is off, and says it can happen when Allin signs a paper saying he won’t touch Page a week before the match.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy