Updated NXT Great American Bash card

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match is now official for the Great American Bash.

Tonight’s NXT go-home show opened with a Triple Threat to crown new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way. That match saw Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, plus Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. WWE then confirmed Shirai and Stark vs. The Way with the titles on the line at the Great American Bash.

In other news on the Great American Bash, LA Knight is set to defend his Million Dollar Title next Tuesday night.

Tonight’s show saw Cameron Grimes defeat Ari Sterling in singles action, payback for Sterling mocking WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase last week. After the match, Knight interrupted and traded promos with Grimes. Grimes challenged Knight to put the title on the line at Great American Bash, and Knight eventually agreed, but added a stipulation of his own.

Grimes vs. Knight with the Million Dollar Title is now official for next Tuesday, but Grimes must become Knight’s butler if he fails to capture the title.

This will be Knight’s first title defense since defeating Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13, to win the vacant strap. There’s no word yet on if DiBiase will appear next Tuesday. He has not been seen since Knight turned on him after Takeover.

The NXT Great American Bash will take place next Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c)

Million Dollar Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Knight wins, Grimes must become his butler.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly