Randy Orton Praises Bollywood Boyz

Randy Orton gave a show of respect and words of encouragement to the Bollywood Boyz following their WWE releases. The tag team referenced the infamous spot where Orton put Samir Singh threw Samir Singh into the commentary table during his feud with Jinder Mahal and grimaced after, noting, “This was all about winning & earning @RandyOrton’s respect. We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking.”

Randy Orton retweeted the comment and wrote:

“Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do”