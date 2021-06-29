Notes on Tony Khan and King Corbin

– Tony Khan Still Has No Plans To Be A Regular AEW TV Character

On being a character on AEW TV: “I’ve done stuff on other wrestling shows that kind of promote AEW and cross over. But that’s kind of the line I don’t want to cross, because I feel like you disappear up your own butt when you start writing that way.”

(Source: Pardon my Take)

– King Corbin’s Name Officially Changed After Losing Crown On WWE Smackdown, he is back to being Baron Corbin once again.

