LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking at last week’s show, including the arrival of The Diamond Mine. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as the crowd cheers.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

We go right to the ring as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come riding out on Shotzi’s tank. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winners of this match will be named new #1 contender’s to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way at Great American Bash. Zoey Stark is out next, followed by her partner Io Shirai. They head to the ring together. Out next is Dakota Kai, joined by NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They also march to the ring together.

Gonzalez overpowers Shirai and Moon to start. They trade offense and Shirai dropkicks both opponents. Gonzalez ends up leveling them both in the middle of the ring. Gonzalez launches Shirai face-first into the top turnbuckle. Moon takes Gonzalez down with a head scissors. Moon leaps off Shirai”s back to deck Gonzalez in the corner. Moon with more offense to both opponents. Blackheart tags in for a 2 count on Gonzalez as Kai breaks it up with a kick. Stark comes in and rocks Kai, then Moon. A big six-woman brawl breaks out as the referee tries to restore order. Stark gets double teamed at ringside by Kai and Gonzalez now.

Shirai nails a springboard moonsault from the apron to save Stark. Fans pop for Shirai. Shotzi runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, as Moon holds the ropes open for her, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Moon then leaps from the turnbuckles, taking down the other four competitors at ringside. Stark is back in the ring now. She runs the ropes and leaps out, taking down everyone but Shirai on the floor. Shirai and Stark stand tall at ringside to “NXT!” chants as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez is working on Shotzi in the corner after putting Shirai down on the mat. Shirai charges but Gonzalez drops her again. Gonzalez slams Shotzi from her shoulders. Gonzalez goes to put Shirai away but Shirai counters for a big pop. Stark and Kai tag in. Stark decks her and then decks Moon as she tags in. Stark unloads, and also kicks Gonzalez off the apron Stark drops Kai with a German suplex for a 2 count.

Stark runs wild on Kai again for another 2 count. Stark is the only one standing as fans chant “Zoey!” now. She sends Kai into the corner and tags in Shirai. They take turns on Kai in the corner with big running strikes. Shirai nails 619 to Kai. Shirai springboards in from the apron with a missile dropkick to Kai for a big pop. Kai kicks out at 2 as Shotzi tags in and breaks it up with a flying senton.

Shotzi with an enziguri and big kick to Shirai, then more kicks. Shotzi drops Shirai with a reverse Slingblade. Moon tags in and they double team Shirai. Moon covers for 2 but Shirai kicks out. Kai misses Moon and gets kicked, then beat up with knee strikes. Moon then levels Kai with a discus clothesline. Shotzi tags back in for double teaming on Kai and Shirai at the same time. Shotzi drops Kai on her head with a double underhook German for 2. Shotzi with a submission to Kai but Gonzalez makes the save.

Gonzalez fights off Shotzi and Moon now. Shirai and Stark join in and they beat her down. Kai tries to make the save. Shirai and Stark double team Kai in the corner, while Shotzi and Moon keep Gonzalez down. Gonzalez breaks up a big five-person move in the corner, saving Kai from a huge superplex. Gonzalez cleans house and powerbombs Shotzi. Shirai kicks Gonzalez knee out. Kai with a big double stomp to Shotzi but Shirai follows up with double knees to Kai. Shirai drops Kai into a submission. Kai breaks it and superkicks Shirai in the jaw. Shirai drops Kai with a big backbreaker for a pop. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault on Gonzalez, who was laying on top of Kai to sacrifice herself. Shirai lands on both. Fans chant “NXT!” as Shirai grabs Gonzalez, but Moon sends Shirai to the floor. Shotzi goes to the top and hits her big senton to Gonzalez.

Stark breaks the pin up. Stark with a big knee to the face on Shotzi. Moon with the Eclipse to Stark Kai with the Go To Kick on Moon. Kai blocks a German from Shirai and rolls her up for a close 2 count. Shirai levels Kai with a palm strike uppercut. Shirai goes to the top and nails her big moonsault on Kai for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark and Shirai vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the titles is confirmed for the Great American Bash. Shirai and Stark celebrate as we go to replays.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett are walking backstage when Johnny Gargano attacks Kross out of nowhere. Security rushes over and breaks it up. Kross seethes and yells at Gargano, calling him a dead man. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic mentions WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix being on vacation.

– We get a promo for the Breakout Tournament, returning in two week. The 2019 tournament, the first and only until now, featured winner Jordan Myles, Angel Garza, Dexter Lumis, Boa, Cameron Grimes, Joaquin Wilde, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and current NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. The promo only highlights Grimes, Scott, Lumis, Wilde, Garza, and Reed. The winner of the eight-man tournament will receive a title match of his choosing, like last time.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed now, asking about the return of the Breakout Tournament. Reed isn’t sure if he would be champion if it weren’t for the tournament because it elevated him. Hit Row interrupts and they taunt him. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott can’t believe that out of everyone in the first tournament, including Scott, that Reed is a champion now. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Swerve want Reed to put the title on the line. Reed seems to tell Swerve he can have a title match tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Karrion Kross with Scarlett. Kross hurries out and he’s upset. He calls out Johnny Gargano and dares him to walk to the ring and see how well he fares when Kross can see the shot coming. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” as Kross warns Gargano not to make him wait. Gargano comes out to a pop and says he’s not afraid of Kross. Do you know who the hell I am? Gargano says Kross jumped him like a coward last week and this week, Gargano is going to beat him at his own game.

Gargano says the ring is his and while he doesn’t have a sword, he has actual talent. Gargano says Kross may be bigger, but everyone knows Gargano is smarter. Austin Theory suddenly attacks Kross from behind. Gargano joins in and they double team Kross. Kross fights them off, sending Theory out of the ring. Kross then launches Gargano with a big throw. Gargano regroups at ringside but Kross stays on him. Kross man-handles Gargano and sends him face-first into the Plexiglas barrier. Kross goes to smash Gargano’s head on top of the steel steps with the top part of the steps but security, including Samoa Joe, makes the save. Gargano jumps up and decks Kross during the chaos. Gargano and Theory retreat now. Kross and Joe face off and have a few words. Kross and Scarlett head to the back now.

– Up next, The Diamond Mine. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charger teaser from recent weeks. It goes from 60% to 61%.

– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are backstage heading to the parking lot. They hope in Theory’s SUV and drive off as Theory compliments Gargano on his superkick to Karrion Kross.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed is confirmed for later, made by NXT General Manager William Regal.

Roderick Strong vs. Asher Hale

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki. Strong gets encouragement at ringside and then enters the ring as we get a replay of last week’s debut by The Diamond Mine. Asher Hale is already waiting n the ring.

The bell rings and they size each other up as fans chant for Strong. Strong takes Hale down and smacks him around. Strong with a headlock takedown as Bivens shouts from ringside. Strong controls Hale on the mat now. They get back up and trade holds. We hear The Diamond Mine members talking from ringside.

Strong catches a kick but Hale takes him down for an ankle lock. Strong blocks it. Hale ends up on Strong’s back. Strong slams him face-first into the turnbuckle to get free. Strong delivers a big backbreaker over his knee. Strong with a big chop in the corner, then a knee to the face and more strikes into the corner. Strong drops Hale and puts a boot to him as the referee warns him.

Bivens with more trash talking from ringside as Strong controls Hale. Strong drops Hale for another 2 count. Strong stays on Hale now as fans try to rally. Hale fights back with elbows but Strong levels him with a spinning back elbow to the jaw. They trade strikes now but Strong drops Hale with a jumping knee. Strong quickly applies a submission and Hale taps out.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the bell, Strong quickly extends into another submission but lets up as the referee warns him. The Diamond Mine stand stall together in the ring now as we go to replays. Bivens takes the mic and says The Diamond Mine is open for business, and this is just the beginning, baby. The music starts back up as The Diamond Mine exits the ring.

– We see Cameron Grimes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

