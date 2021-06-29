Chris Jericho Returning to Commentary On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jun 29, 2021 - by James Walsh

Chris Jericho is making his return to the commentary booth for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho announced on Instagram that he will be on commentary for the whole of the show, which is AEW’s return to Wednesday nights.

Jericho wrote:

“I’m returning to the commentary desk this Wednesday for the entire duration of #AEWDynamite!! And I’m very Excited to have a front row seat for @sammyguevara vs @the_mjf!! Im expecting this to be one of the most heated…and best…matches in @allelitewrestling history!!”

 

