AEW Dynamite ratings/viewership for Saturday

Saturday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy in the main event, reportedly drew 649,000 viewers on TNT, according to F4Wonline.com.

This is up 17.6% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 552,000 viewers.

The Dynamite show on Saturday night drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo. This is up 5% from the previous week’s 0.20 rating.

Saturday Night Dynamite drew AEW’s best viewership since the May 19 episode, which was the last time they were in the normal Wednesday night timeslot. Viewership was up 17.6% from the previous week, while the key demographic rating was up 5% from the previous week. This was the first time Dynamite aired on a Saturday night since the NBA Playoffs forced the show off its normal Wednesday timeslot, but it was in a much better timeslot than the prior four weeks, airing at 8pm ET instead of 10pm on a Friday night. AEW will return to the normal Wednesday timeslot this week.

Saturday’s Dynamite viewership was up 2.5% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was down 4.6% from the same week last year. Last year’s episode was the lowest rated of 2020 outside of a special one-hour Thursday Night Dynamite that aired in September.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode