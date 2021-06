6/29/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Wardlow defeated Baron Black

2. Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes) defeated Vary Morales

3. Abadon defeated Hyan

4. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Marko Stunt

5. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Kenny Bengal

6. Tay Conti defeated Charlette Renegade

7. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) defeated Chad Lennex and Zachariah (w/Dustin Rhodes)

8. Frankie Kazarian defeated JD Drake (w/Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)

9. Angelico (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Arjun Singh

10. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Holidead

11. The Blade (w/Angelico, Jack Evans, and The Bunny) defeated Sonny Kiss

12. Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Ashley D’Amboise

13. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) defeated Jack Evans and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy)

14. Shawn Dean defeated JDX

15. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon) defeated Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott