WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature more build for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by Kofi Kingston and MVP facing off ahead of Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view. There will also be a Second Chance Qualifier to determine the final red brand spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Elias vs. Jaxson Ryker in a Strap Match

* Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles

* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, and Charlotte Flair

* Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face with MVP to build to Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.