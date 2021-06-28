WWE accepting applications for Vegas tryouts

WWE is now accepting applications for the SummerSlam Week tryouts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE released the following promo with Mandy Rose to promote the exclusive invite-only tryouts, which will take place from Wednesday, August 18 – Friday, August 20 in Vegas. It was noted that select candidates will be contacted in July with additional information.

The application includes a questionnaire that asks for various information, including nationality, ethnicity, (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity and inclusion.”), your highest level of education, height in foot & inches (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity in size”), weight in pounds (“This value is optional. It is used for assessing potential candidates specific to diversity in size”).

The questionnaire also asks about the “type” of background that best describes you (Athlete, Wrestler, Referee, Other), what languages you speak and if you speak English, if you have a Military background, your athletic background (N/A, high school, recreational, collegiate, amateur/semi-pro, professional, Olympic, performer), a summary of your athletic experience, if you have any pro wrestling experience, a summary of your pro wrestling experience if any, if you have any acting experience, and if you have any public speaking experience.

WWE also asks potential talents to include links to their social media accounts (“These fields are optional. Social media accounts are used to gather additional insight into candidates and their ‘uniqueness'”), and any videos (“Athletic, training, movement based, special skillset, highlights, wrestling matches and/or etc.”)

Finally, the questionnaire gives you 2,000 characters to describe why WWE should be interested in working with you, and 2,000 characters to describe any special skills/talents/interests that WWE should know about.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the promo video with Rose below, along with the link to apply: