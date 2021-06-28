Vince McMahon to scout WWE talent on Thursday

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly set to scout talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

As we’ve noted, NXT Champion Karrion Kross, NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart have all appeared at recent RAW and SmackDown shows for dark matches and WWE Main Event tapings, so that officials can get a better look at them for potential main roster call-ups. Fightful Select now reports that these appearances are part of a major scouting effort to replenish WWE’s main roster, which has been hit recently with releases and repeat booking.

It was noted that the major scouting effort has led to influential names in WWE personally coming to the Performance Center to scout talent. It was recently reported how Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis were watching matches at the Performance Center, with other officials, and now word is that Vince is scheduled to be there this Thursday.

There’s no word on who might get called up soon, besides Kross, Scarlett, Reed and Blackheart, but it’s believed that these potential call-ups will happen in the WWE Draft, which begins on the August 30 RAW, and ends on the September 3 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates.