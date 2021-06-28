Tyler Breeze comments on getting released from WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, who was one of the 14 who were released last Friday in the latest round of cuts, commented about getting pink slipped during a live stream on Twitch.

The avid gamer said that he was with WWE for 11 straight years and it’s huge for him to have such a run in the “biggest wrestling company in the world” and said it was more than he could have asked for.

Despite that, Breeze admitted that he did not expect to get fired but it was something that he was prepared for the moment he signed his WWE deal.

It seems that the former NXT Tag Team champion is putting his wrestling career on hold for now and will be concentrating on Cameo videos, Patreon, and doing gaming streams on Twitch.

“Will I continue my wrestling career? I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” Breeze said, adding that he had a 90-day no-compete clause he has to get through first.