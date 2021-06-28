Samoa Joe actively trying to get medically cleared to return

The new enforcer of NXT, Samoa Joe, said during an appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin for FOX Sports that he’s definitely trying to get medically cleared to lace up his wrestling boots again.

The former two-time NXT champion has not wrestled since February 2020 and concussion-related problems have kept him out of the ring and behind the mic since then. After a surprise release in April, Triple H brought him back to NXT where he is now pulling double duty.

Joe mentioned that he sees NXT champion Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, and NXT UK champion Walter as individuals he’d like to get in the ring with, but also hoped that he could eventually wrestle the likes of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and even NXT North American champion Bronson Reed in the future if the WWE medical team gives him the green light.

But keeping order on television is not the only thing that Joe is doing for the black and gold brand. His new deal includes also behind-the-scenes work, including doing some talent scout for WWE.

“It’s a transition into some of the other aspects of the business. It’s an evolution of my journey,” Joe told Satin. “It was a cool opportunity that Hunter offered me. It was a very nice understanding that we had come to.”