John Morrison on working with Randy Orton & more

Last week’s WWE RAW saw John Morrison defeat Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming MITB pay-per-view on July 18. Morrison spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com and was asked what he made of the match with Orton, and what he thinks of the fact that there is somewhat of a new blood represented on RAW right now, at least for the Money In the Bank match.

“I thought Monday’s episode of Raw was one of the strongest episodes of Raw that I’ve seen in a very long time,” Morrison said. “You nailed it. Like Ricochet beats AJ (Styles), John Morrison beats Randy Orton, and Riddle beats Drew (McIntyre). Nobody saw any of those coming. I think that sometimes is what wrestling needs is a little bit more unpredictability, a little more uncertainty.

“For me, there’s the known and the unknown, and in between are the doors, which by the way, is why The Doors named their group The Doors. Support my namesake, Jim Morrison. But when you’re in the unknown, it’s more interesting because anything can happen. If you always know, AJ is going to beat Ricochet. If you know that going in, then suddenly, instead of like, ‘I want to see what’s going to happen’. You’re like, ‘Okay, let’s see how AJ beats Ricochet’. It’s more of a passive viewing experience, and that’s why I think this week was so cool.”

Morrison continued and said he sees Orton as a friend. He also praised the veteran WWE Superstar for his in-ring work.

“For me, I mean, Randy, someone that I’ve known for 19 years and always consider him a friend,” Morrison said. “We were talking, and I think that’s the first time that we’ve wrestled. We’ve been in the rings together plenty, but we’ve usually been on the same side. It was cool being in the ring with him. It was great having that match with him. His pacing is next level, and the way he thinks about everything is all very methodical, all about the story, all about conveying emotion through your face, and that can be understood by the people watching, which is really what it’s all about.

“The whole point of entertainment is to make someone feel something good, bad, excited, interested, and curious. So for all those reasons, it felt like I came away with a lot of ideas and excitement about the future after that match.”