Impact expands content on Pluto TV to select European countries

Impact Wrestling today announced that it has expanded its content throughout Europe on Pluto TV with the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria as part of that expansion.

“Impact Wrestling is proud to continue our successful partnership with Pluto TV, bringing our exclusive content to even more viewers around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group, which includes Impact Wrestling.

“The global demand for quality professional wrestling programming has, arguably, never been higher, and we are excited for the opportunity to provide millions of pro wrestling fans both old and new with the ultimate ringside seats to all the epic matchups, original series, and in-depth retrospectives that Impact Wrestling is known for.”

Pluto TV is available on iOS and Android hardware as well as on several TV-connected devices. It has a global audience of nearly 50 million monthly active users.