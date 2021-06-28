Alberto Del Rio Open To WWE Return: “I’m Sorry For My Mistakes”

During a recent interview with SK Wrestling former WWE champion Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) says he would be open to returning to his former company, and even admit to his past mistakes that got him bad heat with WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would be open to a WWE return:

Of course, first of all, I would say thank you. Thank you for the opportunity, and sorry for the mistakes I made. I just didn’t know. Sometimes I would just, I did it because it was personal. Now, as a promoter, I know there is nothing personal in pro wrestling. It’s just business. I’m sorry for my mistakes.

Apologizes for past actions that led to him getting released:

No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced. I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that’s just for me to handle. It’s not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again.