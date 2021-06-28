Adam Cole On Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: “A Year From Now You Will Really See What He Is Capable Of”

NXT superstar Adam Cole was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves where the former triple-crown champion discussed his admiration for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, calling Swerve one of the top NXT talents to keep your eye on over the next year. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Swerve is someone to keep an eye on:

So I’ve mentioned this name before, but Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott is someone I’ve always had my eyes on. With this new group he has, I feel like he is really hitting his stride.

What he likes about him:

To me, there’s always been something about him that has stuck with me. It could be because I am from Lancaster Pennsylvania, and I met Isiah Scott in Lancaster. I directed him towards the training academy that I was going to. I kind of watched him grow as a talent through the independents all across the world. To see him land in NXT has been really cool. I knew kind of from the beginning that he was going to be really good, now again to see him in the position he is in is really cool. He’s the guy that I am 1000% keeping my eyes on. A year from now you will really see what he is capable of.