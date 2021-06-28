6/28/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon)

2. Penelope Ford defeated Valentina Rossi

3. Brian Cage (w/Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)

4. Karl Anderson (w/Doc Gallows, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated Wheeler Yuta

5. Trios Tag Team Match

Brock Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) (w/Arn Anderson) defeated Adrian Alanis, Justin Corino, and Liam Gray

6. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Matt Justice and PB Smooth

7. Riho defeated KiLynn King

8. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan

9. Thunder Rosa defeated Katalina Perez

10. The Blader (w/The Bunny) defeated Chuck Taylor

11. Trios Tag Team Match

Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana)

12. Hikaru Shida defeated Reka Tehaka

13. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)