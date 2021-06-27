Reigns vs. Edge for Universal title official for Money In The Bank

The match that we all thought was going to headline WrestleMania – Roman Reigns vs Edge – has now been announced as the main event of Money In The Bank.

The Universal title will be on the line for this one and the match is official after it was announced during Friday’s episode of Talking Smack.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to Smackdown on Friday, his first appearance since WrestleMania 37. According to the storyline, Edge demanded his one-on-one match against Roman Reigns after Smackdown and Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville made it official.

Edge is rumored to be taking on Seth Rollins at the SummerSlam pay-per-view as well.