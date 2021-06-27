Notes on Buddy Murphy, Matt Cardona, Kimber Lee, and more
– Buddy Murphy beefing up after his WWE release
– Heads Up West Virginia!
July 31st. NCW Night of Superstars
Tickets on sale now nationalchampionshipwrestling1.com
Tickets on sale now https://t.co/0qWIQmyfd6 @TheMattCardona @Myers_Wrestling @Big_Kon1 @VikTheSpacelord @ErickRedBeard pic.twitter.com/YuY1XkYxOB
— National Championship Wrestling (@NCW_Pro) June 27, 2021
– Match announced for Thursday’s Impact….
.@TheEddieEdwards faces @cozy_lariat THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/eNQHciTKqA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 27, 2021
– Happy Birthday wishes going out to Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee
Happy birthday @Kimber_Lee90! pic.twitter.com/TrgdQiVLmD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 27, 2021
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)