No memorial service planned for Bobby Eaton’s wife

“Superstar” Bill Dundee posted the following via Facebook…

On behalf of the Eaton and Dundee families, thank you for all of your calls, messages, and prayers.

The family will honor Donna Joy’s wishes of cremation with no memorial service.

Please feel free to post messages to

the families and memories of Donna Joy Dundee Eaton.

Please beware and disregard any solicitations for final expenses or financial donations for the family.