No memorial service planned for Bobby Eaton’s wife

Jun 27, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

“Superstar” Bill Dundee posted the following via Facebook…

On behalf of the Eaton and Dundee families, thank you for all of your calls, messages, and prayers.

The family will honor Donna Joy’s wishes of cremation with no memorial service.

Please feel free to post messages to
the families and memories of Donna Joy Dundee Eaton.

Please beware and disregard any solicitations for final expenses or financial donations for the family.

One Response

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    June 28, 2021 at 12:31 am

    R.I.P.
    Beautiful Donna Eaton

