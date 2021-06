During tonight’s special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite, the card was announced for next week’s episode on June 30, which will be the show’s return to Wednesday nights. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr

* AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

* Britt Baker & Rebel vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero