Karl Anderson announced for AEW’s Dark: Elevation

AEW announced there will be 13 matches on Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel).

Five of the matches have been officially announced, including NJPW Strong star Wheeler Yuta taking on Karl Anderson (with Doc Gallows and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks).

Below is the rest of the announced card:

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston with Alex Abrahantes vs. The Hybrid2

* Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth with The Wingmen vs. Gunn Club

* Serpentico with Luther vs. Brian Cage with Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook