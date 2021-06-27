Jamie Hayter and Skye Smitson invited to WWE UK tryouts

Rev Pro just announced both Jamie Hayter and Skye Smitson have been invited to WWE UK tryouts, and gladly accepted.

They went on to state and with no champion or challenger available, they have made the decision to vacate the women’s championship and schedule a contest between the last two women to hold that belt in GISELE SHAW & ZOE LUCAS. They will meet at next Sunday’s (July 4th) Live At The Cockpit 51 and will crown a brand new Undisputed British Women’s Champion.