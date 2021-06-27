F9 movie with John Cena opens with $70 million weekend

F9: The Fast Saga, with John Cena playing the baddie, had a massive opening of $70 million in the United States this weekend from 4,179 theaters.

It is the biggest pandemic-era opening or a movie and is $10 million higher than what Universal originally projected according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. F9 also received the widest release for a movie since March 2020, when the whole world went to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure would still suggest the lowest opening for the franchise since the third installment in 2006 but considering we are still technically in a pandemic, $70 million in three days is considered as a huge success.

Cena plays the role of Jakob, the younger brother of Dominic Toretto, who is enlisted by Cipher to take down the family. The popular movie features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron in the leading roles.

The movie already has around $404 million in worldwide box office revenue.