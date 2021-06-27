Chris Jericho Reflects On Blood and Guts Bump: “It Was Terrifying”

AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho spoke about his big fall at the Blood and Guts match on the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special stream, where the Demo God admits that it was the hardest bump he’s ever taken in his long prestigious career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the bump he took in Blood and Guts legitimately messed up his elbow and was the hardest one he’s ever taken:

“I’m not even going to address the criticism for it, was taking the bump off the top of the cage at Blood & Guts. It was terrifying because I’ve never done anything like that before. It was not a crash pad that I fell on, there were cardboard boxes that were basically set up across the board. You fall on them, and I guess the cardboard sort of softens the blow. The piece of plywood over the top that was not even as thick as this book, and I was scared. I really was, because I didn’t know what to expect. You know what I mean? What’s this going to be like? When I hit, it was hard. I mean I really did — the elbow injury is legit, just so you guys know it’s not a “work.” It came from that because I hit the side of the stage, and then my head missed the back by just a little bit. If you see it, there’s a bunch of spotlights and stuff.”

Shoots back at the critics who ragged on the spot for how it looked:

“People that bagged on it can really f**k their a** because it was dangerous. It was scary. I was saying prayers before. I was a little bit worried because you never know. It was a legit fifteen drop. Nestea plunge. You can’t see behind you and you hope for the best. It was something that I thought about all day. No one had to convince me to do it because I knew it was right for the story, but like I said, people that didn’t respect that bump really aren’t fans. People in the business that were kind of bagging on it should know better because it’s not something you would really want anybody to do because it’s dangerous and it can affect you for your life if it goes wrong.”

Calls out a few talents in WWE who mocked the spot:

“So people laugh at that sort of stuff but there’s no reason to because this is the real deal and it can happen at any time. Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off. Especially people in the business. I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.”