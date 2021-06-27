Charlotte: “There Is No Difference Man or Woman, Anyone Can Be The Main Event”

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently interviewed with Arroe Collins about a wide-range of topics including how far the company’s women’s division has come over the last few years. Highlights are below.

Having the mindset that women’s matches are on equal footing with the men’s:

No one says, ‘that was a great women’s match.’ No, it was just a great match. We are equals all around. The women right now have put so much time and effort into the style, the character, taking pieces from the past, growing with the future, and laying it all out there and having the mindset that just because it’s female, it’s any less.

How they’ve normalized women in the main event in WWE:

We’re storytellers and that’s what we do, that’s why everyone is talking about it. There is no difference, man or woman. Anyone can be the main event and if we are the main event, no one is going ‘oh my gosh, women are the main event.’ We’ve normalized it.