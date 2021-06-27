AEW’s Trent undergoes successful neck fusion surgery
AEW star Trent underwent successful neck fusion surgery, surgery that will keep him out of action for several more months.
The 34-year-old New York native posted a couple of images on his Twitter account from his hospital bed, showing the scar in his neck and writing that surgery went well.
He has been a bit unfortunate with injuries as he only had just returned three months ago following a torn pectoral muscle injury which he suffered in late 2020.
It’s not known how long Trent will be out for.
neck fusion surgery went well. pic.twitter.com/B2XRjB79ux
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) June 26, 2021