Updated AEW Dynamite previews for tonight and Wednesday night

AEW has announced a big tag team match for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will go up against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match. If Penta and Kingston win, they will earn a future title shot.

Both teams will be on tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode to promote Wednesday’s episode.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will mark AEW’s return to their normal timeslot on TNT. Tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite show will be the final taped show for some time.

Below are the updated line-ups for tonight and Wednesday:

SATURDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE, JUNE 26:

* Santana and Ortiz mentor Konnan comes face-to-face with FTR’s manager Tully Blanchard for an in-ring interview

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo will speak before their June 30 match

* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match

* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE, JUNE 30:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event