Tony Khan: “I don’t know how you (or anyone) could screw it up with Sting”

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Sting being part of the company and Says He doesn’t know “how Anyone could screw it up with Sting.”

“Sting, who is very much a star of today… I’ll be honest, I don’t know how you (or anyone) could screw it up with Sting,” admitted Khan. “Because I’ve been working with Sting now for the last seven months. This is the easiest, greatest man that I have ever known. And he wanted to work! He wasn’t looking for a $20 bajillion either, I’ll be honest with you. He would be very useful to any wrestling company in the world, and he wanted to do stuff.”

“And he’s at T.V. every week! He’s a huge part of our roster. So, I count him as a star of the present and tomorrow. Sting hadn’t wrestled a match in many years and this year he came back and wrestled two great matches and two very different kinds [of matches]. He’s very much proved he’s still a star of the present.”