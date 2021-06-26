SEXY STAR HOSPITALIZED IN GUATEMALA

Dulce García, better known as the former Sexy Star in Lucha Libre AAA World Wide and Lucha Underground, underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis last night in Guatemala.

García was scheduled to wrestle on a Robles Promotions show but was transported to hospital due to severe abdominal pain. She is set to remain in hospital for a few weeks as she recovers from surgery before returning to Mexico.

García is infamously known for legitimating injuring Rosemary at AAA’s Triplemanía XXV show in 2017. AAA recently revived the Sexy Star gimmick, although it is now being portrayed by Hija de Gatubela.