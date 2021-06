Marina Shafir was released by WWE on Friday. She commented earlier today…

It’s a cold world. Good thing I was born in Moldova. Thank you to everyone who reached out and thank you for the opportunity @WWENXT. I will continue to be the hardest worker in the motherfucking room, but now i need to be keen. I’m not done.

— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) June 26, 2021