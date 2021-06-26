Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart wrestle at Smackdown

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart all worked dark matches for WWE officials at Friday’s SmackDown on FOX taping.

Kross wrestled Slapjack, while Scarlett and Blackheart wrestled each other. There is no word yet on the winners of each match.

Friday’s SmackDown dark matches come after Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed worked dark matches last Friday. Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler, and Reed wrestled Robert Roode. Reed then defeated Drew Gulak on Monday’s pre-RAW Main Event taping, while Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross on WWE Main Event.

These NXT Superstars have been brought to the main roster tapings as officials want to get a better look at them ahead of potential main roster call-ups, likely in the WWE Draft that is scheduled for the August 30 RAW and the September 30 SmackDown.

