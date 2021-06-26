Alberto Del Rio Says He Is Back in Wrestling and Has A Message for His “Haters”

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio talked about his return to the wrestling ring. During the interview, Del Rio brought up his recent legal troubles and his future plans…

“It was taken away from me in an unfair way last year. Many people know about it,” said Del Rio. “But I am back. Everything is coming together and the truth always comes to light. Thank god everything is looking great. And I’m back in wrestling.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, to all the fans for all the love, for all the support. And also thank you to all the haters because it was your hate that made me get back on my feet. Stop being down,” added Del Rio. “My dad said- they’ve pinned you but you haven’t heard the number 3.”

Del Rio is currently scheduled to appear at the Hecho en México event on July 31st in Hidalgo, TX and the Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20th in Las Vegas, NV.