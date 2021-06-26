Alberto Del Rio Says He Is Back in Wrestling and Has A Message for His “Haters”

Jun 26, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio talked about his return to the wrestling ring. During the interview, Del Rio brought up his recent legal troubles and his future plans…

“It was taken away from me in an unfair way last year. Many people know about it,” said Del Rio. “But I am back. Everything is coming together and the truth always comes to light. Thank god everything is looking great. And I’m back in wrestling.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, to all the fans for all the love, for all the support. And also thank you to all the haters because it was your hate that made me get back on my feet. Stop being down,” added Del Rio. “My dad said- they’ve pinned you but you haven’t heard the number 3.”

Del Rio is currently scheduled to appear at the Hecho en México event on July 31st in Hidalgo, TX and the Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20th in Las Vegas, NV.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    People need to stop flinging that word around so freely. However, in ADR’s case, if anyone really hates him, its probably because he’s an overall scumbag.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aja Smith

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal