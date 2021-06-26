6/26/21 AEW Saturday Night Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Earlier today, Alex Marvez tries to interview Sammy Guevara, but Shawn Spears attacks Guevara with a chair in the backstage area.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

They lock up and Hobbs backs Page into the corner. Page comes back with a side headlock, but Hobbs counters with a shoulder tackle. Hobbs backs Page into the corner and drives his shoulder into Page’s midsection a few times. Hobbs goes for a right hand, but Page ducks and delivers a few of his own. Page stomps Hobbs in the corner and kicks him in the face. Page delivers a few clotheslines, but Hobbs sends him to the apron. Page sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Hobbs drops to the floor. Page goes to the floor, but Hobbs clubs him in the back of the head. Hobbs slams Page’s arm over the barricade and delivers body shots. Hobbs wraps Page’s arm in the barricade and then slams the barricade into Page’s arm. Hobbs gets Page back into the ring and wraps his arm around the ropes. Hobbs drops Page with a suplex and continues to work over his arm. Hobbs stomps on Page’s arm and goes to the ropes. Page comes back and cuts him off, but Hobbs slams Page into the ring post. Hobbs goes to the floor and tries to wrap Page’s arm around the ring post, but Page shoves Hobbs into the ring post.

Page has been split open from hitting the ring post, but gets back into the ring. Page kicks Hobbs in the face a few times and sends him to the apron. Page sends Hobbs to the floor and then takes him down with a cross-body. Page rolls Hobbs back into the ring and connects with a moonsault. Page goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Page goes behind, but Hobbs delivers a few elbows. Hobbs sends Page to the corner and charges, but Page moves. Page comes off the ropes, but Hobbs drops him with a clothesline. Hobbs slams Page to the mat and goes to the ropes. Hobbs goes for a diving headbutt, but Page dodges it. Page drops Hobbs with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Page goes for the Deadeye, but Hobbs gets free and drops Page with a cross-body. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Hook and Ricky Starks come to ringside with the FTW World Championship belt. Brian Cage comes out and takes the title from Starks. Hobbs drops Page with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Page comes back and they exchange elbow strikes. Page dodges a cross-body and drops Hobbs with a German suplex. Page hits the Deadeye and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

The video package for tonight’s main event between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy airs.

The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler are backstage. The Bucks run down the teams they have beaten during their run, and say they will do the same to Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo next week. The Bucks say they will win because they are the EVPs, Extremely Violent People.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Tully Blanchard. He then introduces Konnan. Blanchard says the last time he saw Konnan, he was trying to interfere in a bar room, but he says Konnan can go first in this Gentleman’s Talk. Konnan says he won’t be intimidated, and neither will Santana and Ortiz. Konnan says being in North Carolina is not the same as growing up on the streets of New York City. Konnan says Blanchard is a mentor to FTR, but he is a father to Santana and Ortiz. Blanchard says he has done some research on Konnan. Blanchard says Konnan was a great star, but he doesn’t know what he is dealing with. Blanchard says his guys can come out here and flatten Konnan, and that’ll be all Konnan is remembered for on Dynamite. Konnan says when it is all said and done, Blanchard and FTR will be happy to know that Walmart is still hiring door greeters. Konnan says he is always one step ahead and tells Santana and Ortiz to come to the ring. Blanchard tells Konnan to look at the screen, and Santana and Ortiz are down backstage. FTR are the ones in the ring, and they attack Konnan. They drop Konnan with a spike pile-driver as referees rush the ring.

Before Sydal makes his entrance, Vickie Guerrero introduces Andrade El Idolo. Before she can say much, Sydal interrupts them with his entrance and goes to the ring.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal)

They lock up and Sydal applies a side-headlock. He turns it into a front face-lock, but Martin counters into one of his own. Martin drops Sydal to the mat, but Sydal comes back and works over Martin’s arm. Sydal sends Martin to the apron, but Martin comes back with a forearm shot. Martin gets back into the ring, but Sydal drops him with a leg lariat. Sydal goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Sydal kicks Martin’s knee and works it over on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sydal continues working over Martin’s legs. Martin comes back with body shots, and follows with kicks to Sydal’s legs. Martin slams Sydal to the mat and goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Martin delivers an enzuigiri and takes Sydal down with a double springboard moonsault. Martin goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Martin and Sydal climb up top and Sydal shoves Martin to the mat. Sydal connects with the Meteora and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Martin comes back with a roll-up for two, and then drops Sydal with a Stunner. Martin goes for the cover again, but Sydal kicks out once more. Martin goes up top, but Sydal dodges and drops him with the Lightning Spiral for the pin fall.

Winner: Matt Sydal

Jungle Boy cuts a promo backstage. He says tonight feels like the biggest night of his life, but Christian Cage walks up. Cage says it will be the biggest night of Jungle Boy;’s life, and it will be his night. Cage says there are people who don’t think Jungle Boy deserves to be in this spot, and Kenny Omega is one of them. He tells Jungle Boy to shock the world again tonight.

Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling cut a promo about Cargill’s new shirts on ShopAEW.com, and make fun of some of the other gear on the site. Cargill says that she is undefeated and is still that bitch.

Marves is backstage with MJF, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow. MJF says he loves what Spears did to Guevara earlier. He says he is confused as to why people are upset at what he did to Dean Malenko last week. He says he gave Malenko an early retirement last week, and tells him that he is welcome. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager run in and attack them, They brawl to the ring and MJF, Spears, and Wardlow use the numbers advantage to take control. Spears goes to hit Jericho with a chair, but Guevara rushes the ring and takes Spears down. Guevara hits Wardlow and Spears with a chair as MJF escapes the ring. Guevara says he will prove on Wednesday that the company chose the wrong guy. Guevara says he will prove that he is the best ever on Wednesday, and MJF knows it.

Earlier today, Miro cut a promo. He talks about his upcoming title defense against Brian Pillman Jr. He says Pillman did not respect him, and Pillman is going to find out why Miro is God’s favorite champion. Miro says they both know the bravest thing Pillman’s ever thought about was attacking him, and the dumbest thing he’s ever done was actually doing it.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Bear Bronson (w/Bear Boulder) vs. Ethan Page (w/Scorpio Sky)

Bronson takes Page down with a back elbow, but Page comes back with a kick to the midsection. Page comes off the ropes, but Bronson takes him down with a power slam. Bronson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Bronson sends Page to the floor and goes for a dive, but Sky pushes Page put of the way and catches the brunt of the dive from Bronson. Page backs into Boulder at ringside and tells the ref that Boulder touched him. The ref gets in Boulder’s face as Sky and Page double-team Bronson. They slam Bronson into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page and Bronson exchange shots in the ring. Bronson sends Page into the corner and connects with a splash. Bronson delivers clubbing shots to Page, and then slams him to the mat. Bronson goes for a senton, but Page dodges it and goes for the Ego’s Edge. Bronson counters and sits down onto Page’s chest. Bronson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Bronson goes up top, but Page cuts him off. Page takes Bronson down with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Bronson kicks out. Page comes off the ropes, but Bronson counters with a sidewalk slam. Bronson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Bronson goes to the ropes, but Sky gets on the apron. Boulder pulls Sky down and delivers rights and lefts. Page hits a low-blow on Bronson and delivers the Ego’s Edge for the pin fall.

Winner: Ethan Page

-After the match, Sky gets a mic and says Page is his guy. Page says he is not stupid because he knows for a fact that Darby Allin is not done with him. Page says pinning Allin was not enough for him. Page says he has said week after week that he is going to be the nail in Allin’s coffin, so why doesn’t he just put Allin in one. He challenges Allin to a Coffin Match on July 7th at Road Rager.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel are backstage, and Baker cuts a promo. Baker talks about all the things she would ask for if someone owed her a favor, and makes fun of Vickie Guerrero asking for a match. She says she doesn’t care about Guerrero and says she is going to beat her ass next week in the tag team match.

Guerrero and Nyla Rose also cut a promo. Guerrero says the tag match is just a prelude to the title match, because Rose is coming for the title on July 21st at Fyter Fest.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. The Bunny (w/The Blade)

They lock up and Statlander slams Bunny to the mat. Bunny fires back with a few shots, but Statlander drops her with a kick. Statlander slams Bunny to the mat, and follows with a suplex. Statlander takes Bunny to the corner, but Bunny counters and kicks her in the face. Bunny sends Statlander to the floor and dropkicks her into the barricade. Bunny stomps on Statlander on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bunny drops Statlander with a shot in the ring. Bunny sends Statlander back to the floor and charges at her, but Statlander counters with a power slam. They get back into the ring and exchange shots. Statlander backs Bunny into the corner with an uppercut, and then slams her to the mat. Statlander goes for the cover, but Bunny kicks out. Statlander goes for the Big Bang Theory, but Bunny fights out. Statlander delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Bunny kicks out. Statlander goes up top, but Bunny cuts her off with a German suplex. Bunny connects with a thrust kick and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Blade slips Bunny the brass knuckles, but Cassidy steals them and puts them in his pocket. Statlander comes back and hits the Big Bang Theory for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Blade attacks Cassidy. The Hybrid2 rush the ring and join in on the attack. Blade takes his brass knuckles back and nails Cassidy with them as TH2 hold Cassidy up.

Earlier today, Schiavone interviewed QT Marshall. Marshall talks about Cody Rhodes not being here doing the work like he is, and he hopes Rhodes gets cast in Hollywood so he never has to see him again and so he can accomplish his goal of becoming a champion in AEW.

Brian Pillman Jr. cuts a promo. He says he will fight for his friends and Miro has picked a fight with him. He says he will check Miro’s ego and win the TNT title next Wednesday.

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo cut a promo. Kingston says The Bucks took out all of the guys in wrestling, but not in real life like he has. Kingston says all the Bucks care about are their egos and the tag title titles. Kingston says the only way to hurt the Bucks is to take the titles, and the way to do that is to really take them out. Penta cuts a promo in Spanish, which Alex Abrahantes translates. He says that Penta said the Bucks talk about running people over, but next week they will be the ones getting run over.

Match #5 – AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) (w/Doc Gallows, Don Callis, and Karl Anderson) vs. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt)

The referee ejects everyone from ringside, and Callis makes his way to the commentary booth. Omega shoves the referee, who shoves him back. Omega backs Jungle Boy into the corner and pats him on the chest. Omega applies a wrist-lock, but Jungle Boy turns it into one of his own. Omega comes back and slams Jungle Boy to the mat by his hair. Omega delivers right hands in the corner, followed by chops and an elbow strike. Jungle Boy turns it around with chops of his own, but Omega pokes him in the eye. Jungle Boy comes back with a chop and gets on the ropes, but Omega comes back with a back elbow. Jungle Boy comes back with an arm-drag and a dropkick that sends Omega to the floor. Jungle Boy goes for a dive, but Omega ducks. Jungle Boy comes to the floor, but Omega slams him into the barricade. Omega rolls Jungle Boy back into the ring and tosses him right back out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega goes for a cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Omega chops Jungle Boy against the ropes, but Jungle Boy comes back with a brain-buster. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Jungle Boy delivers a shot to Omega’s knee and sends him to the floor. Jungle Boy takes Omega out with a dive, followed by another. Jungle Boy goes for a third, but Omega gets back into the ring. Jungle Boy drops him with a spinning DDT, but Omega rolls to the floor. Jungle Boy takes Omega down with another dive and gets him back into the ring. Omega takes Jungle Boy down and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Jungle Boy dodges it. They exchange kicks, and then Omega delivers the V Trigger and a snap dragon suplex. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Jungle Boy counters wiht a reverse-rana. Jungle Boy slams Omega to the mat and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Jungle Boy goes for the Ripcord, but Omega counters with the V Trigger. Omega delivers another V Trigger and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out again.

Omega goes for another V Trigger, but Jungle Boy rolls through and locks in the Snare Trap. The Good Brothers and Jurassic Express and Frankie Kazarian brawl back to ringside as Omega makes it to the ropes. Omega and Jungle Boy exchange shots and Omega delivers a V Trigger. Jungle Boy comes back with the Ripcord, but Omega comes back and takes him down. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Jungle Boy rolls through for a two count. Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap, but Omega grabs Jungle Boy’s hair and gouges his eyes to break the hold. Jungle Boy goes for a hurricanrana, but Omega slams him down onto the turnbuckle. Omega delivers a V Trigger and delivers a Tiger Driver 98. Omega goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Omega hits the One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Omega acts like he is going to hit Jungle Boy with the title belt, but Christian Cage rushes the ring and attacks Omega. Matt Hardy and Private Party come out and attack Cage. Hardy drops Cage with a clothesline and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Cage turns it around. Cage goes for the Killswitch, but The Young Bucks rush out and deliver a double superkick to Cage. Hardy lays Cage out with the Twist of Fate. Hardy, Private Party, The Bucks, and Omega stand tall as the show comes to a close.