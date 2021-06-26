6/25/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 1,859,000 in the overnight ratings yesterday, down 69,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Smackdown last week drew 2,014,000 viewers when the final rating came in on Monday.

The first hour of Smackdown drew 1,913,000 viewers and and the second hour had 1,805,000 viewers. The show faced stiff competition from the NBA and the US Olympic trials on NBC which drew more than double the audience of Smackdown in each hour.

