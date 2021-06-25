WWE writer Kenice Mobley on not being required to know about wrestling

New WWE creative writer Kenice Mobley appeared on the “Asian Not Asian” podcast this week and talked about getting hired by WWE.

As seen below, Mobley took to Instagram back on June 3 and posted a selfie to announce her new position with WWE.

She wrote, “This is my bed, which I will be spending a lot less tie in because later this month, I start a writing job with WWE”

Mobley is an active stand-up comedian that has been featured on StandUp NBC (where she was a finalist), Vice and Vice News, The Tonight Show, the 2020 BET Awards, and more. She revealed that WWE did not require her to know anything about wrestling, but that’s not too much of a surprise due to WWE job listings that we’ve seen. A current job listing for a WWE writer has “Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required” as one of the qualifications, and another related qualification is, “Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus,” but an understanding of pro wrestling is not required.

“Yes, I have just been hired by WWE,” she said. (H/T to POST Wrestling) “Given the things that you know about me and my entire life and what I’m into, yes [that’s surprising]. Yes, also a surprise for me. They did not require me to know anything about wrestling but I do have a background in film production and comedy writing and they’re like, ‘Perfect. Come on in.’”

Mobley noted that she’s working the RAW team, but as of the podcast release date, which was Monday, June 7, she had not started her position yet. She mentioned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the RAW brand.

“So I am on the Monday Night Raw team,” Mobley revealed. “So there’s Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the people I know that are on it are Bobby — his name is either Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley and I really should know that. He’s like this giant Black guy and he and the people who are part of his crew, I know that they call — or at least as of last year, they called themselves The Hurt Business. The Hurt Business. They wear suits and they’re like, ‘We’re cool.’”

At one point Mobley was shown a photo of current WWE Performance Center Coach and former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty. She admitted she had never heard of him, and commented how she would feel “very bad” if she got beat up by someone who looked like the former member of Too Cool.

Mobley later recalled how she went on a date and the guy asked if she felt like she was diminishing her dignity by working for WWE.

“”I went on a date and this guy was like, ‘Don’t you feel like you’re –’ he effectively said, ‘Don’t you feel like you’re diminishing your dignity writing for WWE?’ And I was like, ‘Um, I am getting paid to do the thing that I’ve been working on for eight years,’ and this is twice — or no, this is three times what I make at my non-profit job so yeah, I’m gonna take it,” she said.

Mobley has apparently made her tweets protected in the last few days once the podcast started making the rounds, but she can be found on Twitter at @kenicemobley, and Instagram at the same handle.

It’s interesting that Mobley’s Twitter account is protected now while some of her recent tweets are unavailable. She tweeted back on June 5, “The folks who followed me because of wrestling are gonna be really disappointed by my thirsty ass tweets”

Then she wrote on June 14, “So excited to start my wrestling job, maybe someone will finally tell me what a “heal” is, idk [grinning face with tongue emoji x 3]”

Mobley also posted a screenshot of how people were talking about her on Reddit already. It appears she has also made a few fan-friendly comments that are quickly developing her a following. She also indicated that she helped with this week’s RAW episode.

Mobley hosts the weekly “Make Yourself Cry” show every Tuesday night at 10pm on Instagram Live. She also hosts the “Love About Town” podcast. Her LinkedIn page says she is currently a WWE Writer/Producer, working full-time. It also says she is currently working as a Comedy Consultant Coordinate for the Center for Media & Social Impact (CMSI) on a contract. She has worked there since November 2020.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the Instagram post below, along with another post she made on some of her upcoming comedy shows: