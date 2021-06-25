New WWE Smackdown match for tonight

The first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying match has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will take on Big E to fill the first SmackDown spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the July 18 pay-per-view.

Monday’s RAW saw Ricochet, Riddle and John Morrison qualify. Next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Qualifier for the final RAW spot in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* Bayley and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hosts a celebration for last week’s Hell In a Cell win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio