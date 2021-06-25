LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in a Hell In a Cell match last Friday night.

– We’re live from backstage at the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Paul Heyman is with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room suite.

Heyman says from their hospital beds, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios are acknowledging him as The Tribal Chief, but they aren’t here tonight. Reigns stands up and in walks Jimmy Uso. He asks where Jey Uso is. Jimmy says Jey is a no-show tonight. He finally got in touch with Jey but Jey said he’s not coming back. Reigns shakes his head. Reigns isn’t happy with all he did for Jey, and now Jey doesn’t come to work. Jimmy says he’s here and he’s got Reigns, family for family. Reigns asks if this is Jimmy saying he will be his right hand man. Jimmy ends up saying he can do what his brother does. Reigns tells him to prove it. Jimmy walks off.

– Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They announce that Roman Reigns will give a State of the Universal Title Address later tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for our mixed tag team opener as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see stills from Belair’s Hell In a Cell win over Bayley. Belair takes the mic and talks about how we’re just weeks away from returning to crowds. Belair says she’s about to whoop up on Bayley again. Belair goes on about her Hell In a Cell win and while she will never forget all the pain Bayley put her through, she can’t stop smiling and celebrating because she walked out with the title, and she is so proud of herself. Belair goes on talking about bullies and then she raises the title. The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins, who is all smiles.

Rollins goes on about celebrating with Belair because he also won at Hell In a Cell. Rollins brags but fans keep booing him. He talks about dominating Cesaro at Hell In a Cell and says now he’s moving on up. He says Belair didn’t dominate Bayley like he did Cesaro, and some would say her win was a fluke, but win at all cost and tonight we’ve got a party. They have a few words until Bayley’s music hits and out she comes to interrupt. Belair talks some trash until Belair challenges her to come into the ring for a fight.

Bayley enters the ring and gets in Belair’s face. Bayley calls her a pathetic loser as Rollins keeps laughing. Belair drops Bayley out of nowhere for a big pop. Bayley uses Rollins’ interference to tackle Belair and unload on her. The music interrupts and out comes Cesaro. He hits the ring and ducks a microphone shot from Rollins. Cesaro knocks Rollins out of the ring as Bayley tosses Belair out of the ring. Cesaro and Bayley face off now. Bayley yells at Cesaro, saying he ruined her show. Belair comes in and Cesaro scoops her, using her to knock Bayley out of the ring. Belair’s music hits as she dances around while Cesaro looks on. Rollins watches from ringside as we go to commercial.

Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley

Back from the break and Cesaro takes Seth Rollins down as the match begins. Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair watch from their corners. Rollins fights back but Cesaro catches a second rope crossbody and drops him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Bayley and Belair tag in now. Belair gets the upperhand and taunts Bayley. Cesaro and Rollins are back in now. Rollins ends up dropping Cesaro face-first into the corner to turn it around.

Rollins with a Slingblade for a 2 count. Rollins drops a knee to the face now. More back and forth now but Rollins takes control and keeps Cesaro down. Bayley and Rollins celebrate some. Rollins with a knee to the gut, and another. Rollins goes for a suplex but it’s blocked, and again. Cesaro powers up but Rollins lands on his feet. More counters between the two now. Belair tags in so Bayley runs in. Belair with a dropkick, a kip-up and another dropkick, and another kip-up. Belair with more offense, then a backbreaker, and another. Belair with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Bayley goes to the floor but Belair follows. Belair charges and Bayley drops her into the barrier to turn it around. Bayley then shoves her into the ring post at the steel steps. Belair goes down and sells an injury on the floor as Bayley returns to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control, focusing on Belair’s injured arm. Bayley prevents a tag and slams Belair back to the mat for 2. Bayley goes right back to work on the arm. Cesaro finally tags in and knocks Rollins off the apron. Cesaro runs around the ring and delivers a big uppercut against the barrier. Cesaro with more offense at ringside. He brings it back in for a top rope crossbody for 2. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring now for a pop. Rollins uses a distraction from Bayley to block the Sharpshooter and roll Cesaro for 2. Cesaro comes back with the corkscrew uppercut for a close 2 count.

Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer by Bayley flies in and he catches her. He uses her but this leads to Rollins dropping Cesaro for 2 count that Belair breaks up just in time. Belair taunts Rollins and he seethes now. Rollins unloads on Cesaro but Cesaro fights back with a right and an uppercut. Bayley tags in, as does Belair. Belair brings Bayley in from the apron. Belair sends Rollins off the apron into an uppercut from Cesaro at ringside. Bayley rolls Belair up for 2 but Belair comes back with a Spinebuster for 2.

Rollins and Cesaro brawl at ringside. Rollins rolls in to prevent Belair from hitting the KOD on Bayley. Belair loses her balance and Bayley takes her knee out. Bayley comes right back with the Rose Plant for the pin to win.

Winners: Bayley and Seth Rollins

– After the match, the music hits as Bayley joins Rollins on the ramp to celebrate. Rollins and Belair regroup in the ring.

– We see Jimmy Uso backstage pacing around.

– We go back to the ring and crew members are preparing the ring for the official coronation of King Shinsuke Nakamura. A new apron cover is rolled out and a throne is being brought in the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jimmy Uso stops Paul Heyman backstage, asking him what Roman Reigns meant by “prove it” tonight. Heyman says Jimmy’s family has The Head of The Table that they need, which is Reigns, but he needs a right hand man and if Jey Uso doesn’t want to show up and be that, then Main Event Jimmy Uso is it. They go on and Heyman tells Jimmy to make some progress by winning a match tonight. Heyman offers to get Jimmy a match but indicates that there might be some issues if he loses. Heyman walks off.

– We go back to the ring for the official coronation of King Shinsuke Nakamura. Fancy music plays and we see a throne set up. The crown is on a rotating podium. Cole shows us recent happenings between Nakamura and King (former?) Baron Corbin that led to Nakamura winning the Battle for the Crown last Friday night. Rick Boogs has a mic and his guitar now. He gives a grand introduction for Nakamura and out he comes in all white as Boogs plays his entrance on the guitar.

Nakamura takes a seat in the throne as Boogs continues to play. Nakamura is given the crown and it’s on his head now. He gets up and dances around as Boogs screams out, telling everyone to hail the new King. We see Corbin watching backstage, shaking his head. Kayla Braxton approaches Corbin and refers to him as King Corbin first, but changes her mind and calls him just Baron Corbin. Corbin says he’s lost it all, not just his crown. A very sad and disappointed looking Corbin asks, what’s the point? He then walks off as we see the coronation celebrating continuing in the ring.

– The camera catches Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville backstage in their office, rocking out to Boogs and Nakamura. Seth Rollins walks in. He says now is the time. Pearce asks how they can help. Rollins says it’s not what they can do for him, it’s the other way around. He brings up Roman Reigns’ State of the WWE Universal Title Address for later on, and says he’s Reigns’ next challenger. Rollins makes a case for being Reigns’ next challenger and says he’s never been more prepared in his life – mentally, spiritually, physically and more importantly, no one on the roster deserves the chance like he does. Pearce says they’re not ready to make that decision yet, and Deville says they will take it under advisement. Rollins says the time is now. He then walks off.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Big E

We go back to the ring for the first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying match as Big E makes his way out. Back to commercial.

