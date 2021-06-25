John Cena Recalls How His Wedding Gift To His Brother Turned Into a Fistfight

John Cena once got into a fistfight with his brother Dan at the latter’s wedding, and it was all because of his wedding gift. Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote F9: The Fast Saga and discussed the incident; you can check out the video below plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On his “wedding fail”: “I think that’s something, kind of, we all have. Mine was my brother Matt’s wedding. I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar. Drinks are on me, that’s my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything.”

On getting a fistfight due to the open bar: “So, I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down. You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family, because the guests were like, ‘What are you gonna do to stop it?’ and the Cena family’s like, ‘No, no, let ’em figure it out. Let ’em do it.’”