August Grey jokes about tonight’s last match on 205 Live

August Grey (fka Anthony Greene) took to Twitter this afternoon and cracked jokes on his WWE departure.

Grey’s last match for the company will come on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, as he faces Grayson Waller. The match was taped this past Tuesday night.

He wrote, “*BREAKING NEWS* Tonight’s @WWE205Live Main Event has just been turned into a LOSER LEAVES TOWN MATCH! Don’t miss it!!!”

Grey signed with WWE in August 2020, and spent some time on WWE NXT, but has usually worked 205 Live.

As noted, WWE also released the following 12 Superstars today – Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari.

Grey’s joke tweet received responses of praise from several wrestlers, including Tommaso Ciampa, Mansoor, and Mike Bennett. You can see their tweets below.

*BREAKING NEWS* Tonight’s @WWE205Live Main Event has just been turned into a LOSER LEAVES TOWN MATCH! Don’t miss it!!! pic.twitter.com/SmApTs3ugu — Anthony Greene (@AugustGreyWWE) June 25, 2021

One of the best, and easily the most creative dude I’ve had the honor of sharing a ring with. See you at Don Julio’s, brother. https://t.co/xlrUXVV09y — Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) June 25, 2021

Classic tweet, man. One of the hardest workers in a business full of hard workers. Creative, intelligent, and a student of the game. To whoever lands AG next, congrats! https://t.co/AvAuj9CfPz — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 25, 2021