August Grey jokes about tonight’s last match on 205 Live

Jun 25, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

August Grey (fka Anthony Greene) took to Twitter this afternoon and cracked jokes on his WWE departure.

Grey’s last match for the company will come on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, as he faces Grayson Waller. The match was taped this past Tuesday night.

He wrote, “*BREAKING NEWS* Tonight’s @WWE205Live Main Event has just been turned into a LOSER LEAVES TOWN MATCH! Don’t miss it!!!”

Grey signed with WWE in August 2020, and spent some time on WWE NXT, but has usually worked 205 Live.

As noted, WWE also released the following 12 Superstars today – Killian Dain, The Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh, Samir Singh), Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari.

Grey’s joke tweet received responses of praise from several wrestlers, including Tommaso Ciampa, Mansoor, and Mike Bennett. You can see their tweets below.

Stay tuned for more.

