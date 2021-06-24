Yuka Sakazaki Returning to AEW This Summer

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Yuka Sakazaki is making her return to AEW this summer. TJPW announced on Wednesday night that Sakazaki, who competed in AEW before the pandemic and was part of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament that was taped in Japan, will be returning on excursion to the promotion in July.

The promotion noted that, assuming there is no change in the Japanese government’s policy regarding returning from overseas, they will be missing the company’s tournament on August 7th and will return for their August 14th show in Korakuen Hall. Her excursion follows similar trips from TJPW’s Maki Itoh and DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita.