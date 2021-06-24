WWE Draft notes for this year

WWE reportedly has big plans for Superstars who will be switching brands in the 2021 Draft.

WWE is set for somewhat of a reset after the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21 as the Draft will begin just over one week later. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that WWE has big plans in the works for some wrestlers who will be switching brands this year.

Regarding the WWE Draft, it was noted that the goal is to give this year’s Draft a bigger feel than previous years, for obvious reasons such as a boost to the ratings and fresh storylines. It was noted that this will be a unique opportunity to hit the reset button on a lot of wrestlers, as the Draft typically provides.

We noted earlier this week that there has been talk of possibly sending Big E back to RAW from SmackDown, which would essentially put The New Day back together. You can click here for that report.

The 2021 WWE Draft will reportedly begin with the August 30 RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and then will wrap with the September 3 SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There’s no word yet on if there will be a Supplemental Draft online this year, but it’s likely.

Stay tuned for more.