Peacock finally arrives on Amazon’s Fire TV devices

It took a while, but finally the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, the official home of the WWE Network in the United States, is finally arriving on Amazon’s Fire TV devices starting today.

The Amazon Fire TV platform was the last hurdle for NBCUniversal to have Peacock available on all TV-connected devices. The deal was reached just in time for the Tokyo Summer Olympics which starts next week.

Peacock on Amazon’s devices will also make it much easier for WWE fans to enjoy the WWE Network on the streaming service without having to side load the unofficial app on their devices. Plans for the service start at just $4.99 a month and that includes the WWE Network and the full catalog of Peacock.

The WWE Network Twitter account celebrated the announcement with a Kane-related compilation video as he sets the ring posts on, well, fire of course!