Parker Boudreaux posts photo with Triple H

Parker Boudreaux now has fans speculating on his WWE NXT debut.

The former college football standout took to Twitter this week and posted a photo with Triple H, taken at the NXT taping.

“It’s time to play the game [musical notes emoji] [smiling face with horns emoji x 2],” he wrote as the caption.

Boudreaux made headlines before leaving college to sign with WWE after receiving an endorsement from Paul Heyman. He was referred to as “The Next Big Thing” by many, and was compared to a young Brock Lesnar.

Boudreaux was signed in the same February WWE Performance Center Class that included Franky Monet, Cora Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Elektra Lopez, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, Harlem Bravado, Drew Kasper, Joe Ariola, Avery Taylor, and Matrick Belton.

Stay tuned for more on Boudreaux in NXT. You can see his photo with Triple H below: