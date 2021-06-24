John Cena talks WWE return on The Tonight Show

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and confirmed his upcoming WWE return.

Fallon asked Cena about the rumors of his WWE return.

“Those rumors are true,” Cena said. “I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when.”

Fallon also asked about Cena posting the WWE logo to Instagram back in May. Cena said he was feeling nostalgic, and just wanted to post the logo.

“Some people took that as I was returning immediately, which is not the case,” he said, adding, “I haven’t had my last match, and I can’t wait to have my next match.”

Cena noted that he has multiple movies in the works, and the insurance policies for those projects prevent him from wrestling for WWE. Cena said these opportunities have led to other opportunities, but “the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends.”

Cena is rumored to return at WWE SummerSlam on August 21, to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has not wrestled since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2019.

Stay tuned for more on Cena. Below is a clip from last night’s Fallon appearance: