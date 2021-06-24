Real Name: Hideki Suzuki

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 243 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 18, 1980

Hometown: Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido (Japan)

Pro Debut: November 24, 2008

Trained By: Billy Robinson & Shigeo Miyato

Finishing Move: Double Arm Suplex

Biography

– Suzuki is nicknamed Nidaime Ningen Kazaguruma (Second Generation Human Windmill) & Billy Robinson Saigo no Deshi (Billy Robinson’s Last Disciple).

– November 24, 2008, Suzuki would make his debut in a losing effort against Hiromitsu Kanehara at IGF Genome7.

– November 3, 2009, Suzuki defeated Katsuhisa Fujii at IGF Genome10.

– September 25th, Suzuki defeated Akira Jo at IGF Genome13.

– December 3rd, Suzuki lost to Mark Coleman at IGF Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye ’10.

– February 5, 2011, Suzuki lost to o Super Tiger by KO at The Tempest Dragon 5th Event.

– April 28th, Suzuki & Akira Jo lost to Munenori Sawa & Taka Kunou at IGF Genome15.

– June 19th, Suzuki defeated Manabu Suruga at Fu-Ten Do Not Give Up Bati Gaiden.

– August 27th, Suzuki defeated Harry Smith at IGF Inoki Gemone – Super Stars Festival ’11.

– September 3rd, Suzuki lost by KO to Peter Aerts at IGF Genome17.

– December 2nd, Suzuki defeated Shinichi Suzukawa at IGF Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye ’11.

– December 31st, Suzuki lost to Josh Barnett at DREAM/IGF Fight for Japan – Genki Desu Ka? New Year’s Eve!! ’11.

– February 17, 2012, Suzuki defeated Taka Kunou at IGF Genome18.

– March 20th, Suzuki lost to Akira Jo at IGF Genome19.

– May 26th, Suzuki lost to Atsushi Sawada in the first round of the IGF 1st Inoki Genome Tournament.

– July 14th, Suzuki lost to Alexander Kozlov at IGF Genome21.

– September 29th, Suzuki & Shinichi Suzukawa lost to Peter Aerts & Hiromi Amada at IGF Genome22.

– October 16th, Suzuki lost to Peter Aerts at IGF Genome23.

– December 31st, Suzuki & Atsushi Sawada defeated Hiromi Amada & Ray Sefo at IGF Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye ’12.

– February 23, 2013, Suzuki lost to Bobby Lashley at IGF Genome24.

– March 20th, Suzuki lost to Naoya Ogawa at IGF Genome25.

– May 26th, Suzuki defeated Atsushi Sawada to win the IGF 2nd Inoki Genome Tournament.

– September 28th, Suzuki defeated Shinichi Suzukawa at IGF Genome28.

– October 26th, Suzuki challenged Kazuyuki Fujita for the IGF Title.

– April 9, 2014, Suzuki defeated Mineo Fujita at ZERO1 Shin-Kiba Convention.

– May 6th, Suzuki challenged Kohei Sato for the ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title.

– June 1st, Suzuki & Kohei Sato lost to KAI & Manabu Soya at ZERO1 True Lies.

– July 2nd, Suzuki & Hayato Mashita lost to Minoru Suzuki & Akitoshi Saito at RJPW Dig Up.

– July 13th, Suzuki entered into the ZERO1 Fire Festival ’14.

– August 3rd, Suzuki defeated Tama Williams to win the ZERO1 United National Heavyweight Title.

– September 19th, Suzuki defeated Daemon Sekimoto to retain the title.

– October 17th, Suzuki competed in a 3-Way at ZERO1 Days of Thunder.

– November 24th, Suzuki & Kohei Sato challenged Dangan Yankees (Masato Tanaka & Takashi Sugiura) for the NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– December 24th, Suzuki & Kohei Sato lost to Dangan Yankees in the semi-finals of the ZERO1 Furinkazan Tag Tournament ’14.

– January 9, 2015, Suzuki & Koji Iwamoto defeated Ryota Nakatsu & Kouki Iwasaki at DDT DNA2.

– January 12th, Suzuki & Kohei Sato defeated Dangan Yankees at the ZERO1 New Year Pro Wrestling Festival.

– February 8th, Suzuki & Yusaku Obata defeated Daiki Inaba & Masakatsu Funaki at ZERO1 Hard Boiled City.

– April 1st, Suzuki defeated KAI for the WRESTLE-1 Title.

– April 5th, Suzuki defended the ZERO1 United National Heavyweight Title against Takafumi Ito.

– May 5th, Suzuki lost the title to KAMIKAZE.

– May 31st, Suzuki & Taro Nohashi defeated Akiba Mask & Daisuke Ikeda at the Fu-Ten 10th Anniversary Show.

– June 18th, Suzuki defeated Shuji Kondo to retain the WRESTLE-1 Title.

– July 12th, Suzuki lost the title to KAI.

– July 19th, Suzuki entered into the ZERO1 Fire Festival ’15.

– August 29th, Suzuki defeated Shinichi Suzukawa at IGF Inoki Genome Fight 4.

– September 21st, Suzuki & Yoshihisa Uto entered into the BJW Saikyou Tag League ’15.

– November 1st, Suzuki defeated Kohei Sato to win the ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title.

– November 23rd, Suzuki retained the title against James Raideen.

– December 19th, Suzuki & James Raideen challenged Daisuke Sekimoto & Kohei Sato for the NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– December 20th, Suzuki & Yoshihisa lost to Ryota Hama & Atsushi Maruyama at Big Japan Death Vegas ’15.

– January 1, 2016, Suzuki retained the ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title against Masato Tanaka.

– February 18th, Suzuki & Yoshihisa Uto lost to Seiya Sanada & Daisuke Sekimoto at the BJW Korakuen Fan Appreciation Day.

– March 6th, Suzuki entered into the BJW Ikkitousen Strong Climb ’16.

– March 27th, Suzuki lost the ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title to Kohei Sato.

– April 10th, Suzuki lost to Hideyoshi Kamitani in the semi-finals of the BJW Ikkitousen Strong Climb ’16.

– May 5th, Suzuki & Yoshihisa Uto lost to Yasufumi Nakanoue & Ryota Hama at BJW Endless Survivor ’16.

– May 6th, Suzuki defeated Toshiki Iwaki at the ZERO1 Children’s Day Special.

– June 18th, Suzuki, Yuji Okabayashi & Daichi Hashimoto lost to Zero, The Bodyguard & Magnitude Kishiwada at BJW Osaka Surprise 26.

– June 23rd, Suzuki, Kendo Kashin & Shogun Okamoto defeated Alexander Otsuka, Super Tiger & Mitsuya Nagai at RJPW Legend of the Gold V.

– July 3rd, Suzuki, Daichi Hashimoto & Hideyoshi Kamitani defeated Yoshihisa Uto & Strong BJ (Daisuke Sekimoto & Yuji Okabayashi) at BJW Full Metal ’16.

– July 24th, Suzuki & Takuya Nomura defeated Yasufumi Nakanoue & Yoshihisa Uto at BJW Ryogokutan ’16.

– September 22nd, Suzuki & Takuya Nomura entered into the BJW Saikyou Tag League ’16.

– December 18th, Suzuki & Takuya Nomura lost to Twin Towers (Kohei Sato & Shuji Ishikawa) at BJW Death Vegas ’16.

– March 30, 2017, Suzuki defeated Daisuke Sekimoto to win the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title.

– May 5th, Suzuki defended the title against Yuji Okabayashi.

– May 15th, moon vulcan (Suzuki, Yoshihisa Uto & Takuya Nomura) defeated 3rd Generation Chimidoro Brothers (Masaya Takahashi & Takayuki Ueki) & Abdullah Kobayashi to win the Yokohama Shopping Street Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– May 25th, Suzuki defended the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title against Hideyoshi Kamitani.

– July 17th, Suzuki retained the title against Ryuichi Kawakami.

– August 19th, Suzuki defended the title against Daichi Hashimoto.

– September 6th, Suzuki & Shogun Okamoto entered into the BJW Saikyou Tag League ’17.

– September 14th, Suzuki & Kohei Sato defeated Shogun Okamoto & Yutaka Yoshie to win the vacant NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– October 26th, Suzuki & Kohei Sato retained the titles against Shogun Okamoto & Yutaka Yoshie.

– November 1st, Suzuki defeated Hideyoshi Kamitani to retain the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title.

– November 23rd, Suzuki & Kohei Sato lost to Yutaka Yoshie & Shogun Okamoto in the semi-finals of the ZERO1 Furinkazan Tag Tournament ’17.

– December 17th, Suzuki lost the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title to Daichi Hashimoto.

– December 28th, Suzuki defeated Fuminori Abe to win the DDT Shinjuku Chijo Saidai Budokai ’17.

– December 31st, Suzuki & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Daisuke Sekimoto & Kazusada Higuchi to win the DDT/BJW Toshiwasure! Shuffle Tag Tournament ’17.

– January 1, 2018, Suzuki & Kohei Sato lost the NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Titles to Masayuki Okamoto & Yutaka Yoshie.

– January 2nd, Suzuki & Daisuke Sekimoto lost to Twin Towers at BJW New Year ’18.

– February 24th, Suzuki won a 3-Way to win the Triangle Ribbon Title.

– April 15th, Suzuki defeated Daichi Hashimoto to win both the BJW Ikkitousen Strong Climb ’18 & BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title.

– June 16th, Suzuki & Miyako Matsumoto challenged Azure Revolution (Maya Yukihi & Risa Sera) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Suzuki defeated Takuya Nomura to retain the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title.

– July 1st, Suzuki defended the Triangle Ribbon Title in a 3-Way.

– July 8th, Suzuki lost the title to Akane Fujita in a 3-Way.

– July 21st, Suzuki retained the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title against Yoshihisa Uto.

– August 12th, Suzuki & Daisuke Sekimoto entered into the BJW Saikyou Tag League ’18.

– August 19th, Suzuki defended the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title against Hideyoshi Kamitani.

– September 16th, Suzuki retained the title against Yasufumi Nakanoue.

– September 28th, Suzuki defeated Jonah Rock at Iron Fist Pro Genesis.

– October 10th, Suzuki defeated Kouki Iwasaki at DDT Ganbare Pro Midnight Shuffle ’18.

– November 11th, Suzuki lost the BJW Strong World Heavyweight Title to Daisuke Sekimoto.

– January 13, 2019, moon vulcan defeated Akira Hyodo & Takuho Kate at BJW To Was Gat Early.

– March 10th, Suzuki, Abdullah Kobayashi & Yoshihisa Uto defeated Chimidoro Brothers for the Yokohama Shopping Street Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Suzuki, Hideyoshi Kamitani & Ryouji Sai lost to Yukio Naya, Yuji Okabayashi & Alexander Otsuka at the RJPW Dynamite Kid Memorial Performance.

– March 21st, Suzuki, Hideyoshi Kamitani & Ryouji Sai lost the titles to SAGAT & IRON PRIEST (FUMA & Yusuke Kubo).

– April 4th, Suzuki defeated Timothy Thatcher at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

– April 23rd, Suzuki, Abdullah Kobayashi & Yoshihisa Uto won the Yokohama Shopping Street Six Man Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– May 5th, Suzuki, Abdullah Kobayashi & Yoshihisa Uto lost the titles to Ryuji Ito, Takashi Sasaki & Yuko Miyamoto in Hardcore Elimination match.

– June 2nd, Suzuki defeated Ryutaro Watanabe by KO at DDT Wrestle Matsuyamania ’19.

– July 15th, Suzuki defeated Yukio Naya at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan ’19.

– July 21st, Suzuki, Ken Ohka & Super Sasadango Machine defeated HARASHIMA, Sanshiro Takagi & Shinya Aoki at DDT Summer Vacation ’19.

– August 4th, Suzuki & Takashi Sugiura defeated Kaito Kiyomiya & Shuhei Taniguchi at the NOAH Departure – 19th Anniversary Show.

– August 24th, Suzuki & Miyako Matsumoto defeated Jiro Kuroshio & Matsuya Uno on New Ice Ribbon.

– December 5th, Suzuki defeated LEONA at RJPW Strong Style Pro-Wrestling Vol. 4.

– December 18th, Suzuki defeated Orca Uto in a Chain Death match at the BJW 25th Anniversary Memorial – SUPER STAR WARRIORS.

– December 30th, Suzuki, Takuho Kato & Yasufumi Nakanoue lost to Akira Hyodo, Yuji Okabayashi & Yuji Hino in the second round of the BJW Six Man Tag Team Tournament.

– February 2020, Suzuki would sign with the WWE and become a coach at the Performance Center.

– February 24th, Sugiura-gun (Suzuki & Kazuyuki Fujita) defeated Go Shiozaki & Shuhei Taniguchi at the NOAH 20th Anniversary – The Chronicle Vol. 1.

– March 19th, Suzuki, Alexander Otsuka & Rocky Kawamura lost to Taka Kunou, Hideki Sekine & Raijin Yaguchi at RJPW Strong Style Pro-Wrestling Vol. 5.

– June 26th, Suzuki Ikuto Hidaka at RJPW Strong Style Pro-Wrestling Vol. 6.

– November 9th, Suzuki & Fuminori Abe lost to Takafumi Ito & Masakatsu Funaki at RJPW Strong Style Pro-Wrestling Vol. 7.

– June 22, 2021, Suzuki would debut on NXT alongside Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust as members of the Diamond Mine. They will also be managed by Malcolm Bivens.